Water main projects around Minot estimated to continue until October

Water main project, Minot, ND
Water main project, Minot, ND(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A series of water main projects around Minot has closed some streets in the city for weeks.

Senior project manager Veronica Meyer said the current water main is made from cast iron pipe and they’ve seen a lot of breaks.

She said the longer they go unfixed, the more water gets lost.

“We’ve got 85 miles of cast iron water main in the city, so it’s going to take us a while, but we’re just trying to move area to area and replace it as much as we can each year,” said Meyer.

She said it can also hurt roads.

This year, the replacements are near Park Street Southwest, 6th Street by Jim Hill and 25th Street NW.

The cost of the project comes in at more than $3 million.

