Snow Country Prison Japanese American Memorial being built at United Tribes Technical College

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - History is beneath all of us. In Bismarck, the United Tribes Technical College campus has a deep past, and now the school administration wants to validate its history through a memorial. It tells the story of Japanese American men, women and children who were imprisoned at the former Fort Lincoln Internment Camp during World War Two.

A ceremonial blessing was done on the land where the Snow Country Prison memorial is being constructed, where drums have been played for generations.

For descendants of Japanese Americans, this memorial brings them some peace to know their loved ones’ stories will be still told.

“Today I’m feeling so much more at peace and more hopeful than I ever had,” said Satsuki Ina, Snow Country Prison honoree.

Many of the American Citizens who were incarcerated were treated like criminals. The memorial will help bring together the Native American and Japanese American cultures on land both have a deep connection to.

“Our community is beginning to understand and embrace the stories of wartime does that mean these are the stories of wartime decent that connect us with social justice movements with other people of color who have fought injustice,” said Barbara Takei, Snow Country Prison honoree.

For some descendants, it’s a chance to hear about their grandparents and gain a deeper understanding of their family’s past.

“It’s Common for Japanese American families that there is no discussion of what happened during the war,” said Yoshi Nori Himel, Snow Country Prison honoree. “And so their children, my generation, are typically brought up without knowledge of what happened.”

A facility that once separated cultures will now help bring healing to new generations and build new connections.

“Many of us have become fast friends ever since. And it hasn’t changed the welcoming the caring the identification with our own trauma that they had experienced for centuries,” said Ina.

Snow Country Prison memorial is named after her father’s Haiku poem where he referred to Fort Lincoln as the Snow Country prison.

The memorial will be completed in two phases and the new structures will enhance the student’s campus.

The monument will be culturally based and will include a wall with all the names of the people who were imprisoned at Fort Lincoln.

