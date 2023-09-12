Museum studies degree offered at Minot State University

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State University is offering a unique degree, assisting students interested in the arts. This major combines art, business, communication, history, storytelling and science. It’s called museum studies.

For students like Dyana DeCoteau-Dyess, this degree provides a way for her to connect history to the present.

“From my own experience, I love that we are preserving the past so that my children and their children and the community can come here and appreciate and learn from the area indigenous people, from just the North Dakota’s history,” said DeCoteau-Dyess.

As a Minot native and MSU alum, Dr. Amanda Watts said traveling around the world for fifteen years showed her what was missing from her college journey.

When she was in school, there were a lot of needed classes not included in her major.

In order to get them, she would’ve had to invest an additional 28 hours after graduating.

“That’s two years, honestly, of full-time school after my degree,” said Watts.

When Watts returned to North Dakota, she looked at MSU’s art administration program and used her experience to help determine all the classes an undergrad would need to succeed in the real world.

The integrative solution was the museum studies degree.

“Stepping back from decades of experience, we are able to say this is absolutely everything you would need to be very successful the day after you graduate,” said Watts.

DeCoteau-Dyess expressed that as an indigenous person, she wants everyone to come together through art.

“I love the fact that right now we are bridging a friendship with the different indigenous tribes here so that we all can share our knowledge and preserve it,” said DeCoteau-Dyess.

Offering a unique opportunity to study diverse disciplines while opening a variety of career paths for graduates.

Minot State University is the only university in North Dakota and surrounding states to offer a museum studies degree.

Dr. Watts and DeCoteau-Dyess will represent Minot State on an international stage this weekend in Spain.

They will be sharing one of two projects at the symposium for indigenous objects in museum collections at the International Council of Museums Conference.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.