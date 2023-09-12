Largest collection of John Deere tractors - Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip to northeast Montana

WOLF POINT, Mont. (KFYR) - We’re going back to the year 1999 for today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip.”

Cliff Naylor traveled to northeast Montana to see what might have been the largest collection of John Deere tractors. (Watch the full story above.)

Unfortunately, Lewis Taves passed away in 2001. That huge collection of John Deere tractors was sold at auction.

If you search for other, current, large John Deere collections, none of them seem to match what Taves had. In Panama City, Florida, one man has about 160 restored John Deere tractors. But that doesn’t come close to the 500 that Taves had.

