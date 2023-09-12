Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari Duhamel, are expanding their family by one, expecting a little one in the coming months.

Audra made the exciting announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram, a white flower and the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota.

Baby Duhamel will be Josh’s second kiddo. He and Fergie welcomed their son Axl back in 2013.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cody mauch
Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afternoon
Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
Wish child learns she's Disney bound at Medora Musical
Make-A-Wish child learns she’s Disney bound at Medora Musical

Latest News

First News at Six
Mandan Braves Girls Golf
First News at Six
Former Secret Service Agent reacts to colleague’s changing testimony on JFK Assassination
First News at Six
Bismarck Public School District is growing
First News at Six
MN refinery maintenance causes ND gas price hike
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 9/11/23