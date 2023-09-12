Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari Duhamel, are expanding their family by one, expecting a little one in the coming months.

Audra made the exciting announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram, a white flower and the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota.

Baby Duhamel will be Josh’s second kiddo. He and Fergie welcomed their son Axl back in 2013.

