Friend of Education Award is presented to dedicated Minot Professional

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot local in the professional learning community received an award from the Minot Education Association.

Amy Woodbeck is a professional development and community education coordinator for Minot State University.

The association honored Woodbeck with its Friend of Education Award for her outstanding hard work.

She’s taught at MSU for 20 years and helped build the Professional Development Learning Menu.

This menu allows educators and administrators to continue their education advancement.

Woodbeck has helped local teachers earn more than a thousand credits for continued education.

“It’s very nice to be recognized for your work, yes. I was very honored. I was speechless, humbled, all the works, all the things,” said Woodbeck.

There will be a lifelong learning class for ages 18+ this fall.

There will be classes on learning how to use your cell phone, learning how to take photos, a photo editing class, an advanced pickleball class, a ceramics class and more.

Woodbeck said flyers will go out at the end of September with more information.

