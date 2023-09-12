Defendant chooses not to take the stand in Minot murder case

Diana Hoffman testifying in Heather Hoffman's trial in Minot murder case.
Diana Hoffman testifying in Heather Hoffman's trial in Minot murder case.(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A woman from Minot Air Force Base charged with killing the father of her child elected not to take the stand in her own defense.

Instead, the attorney for 26-year-old Heather Hoffman called several alibi witnesses.

One of those witnesses called was Heather’s mother, Diana Hoffman.

The defense questioned Diana on who was coming and going into the house on the base the night Alex Eckert was killed in town.

Diana also testified that Heather had sold the gun before the incident.

Diana: “A day after she bought it she told me.”

Mottinger: “What do you think about that?”

Diana: “I had a fit. I had a fit. I just got on there over and over to get rid of it.”

On cross-examination, state prosecutors pressed Diana on whether she had any physical proof that Heather sold the gun.

Christopher Nelson, Ward County Assistant State’s Attorney: “You have nothing other than what you’re saying today that says that to show that the defendant sold that firearm.”

Diana: “No, I don’t.”

Nelson: “You don’t have a bill of sale. You don’t have anything.”

Diana: “Mm mm, no.”

Before resting its case Monday morning, the prosecution called State Forensic Examiner Dr. Barrie Miller, who testified to the gunshot wound on Eckert’s body.

Roza Larson, Ward County State’s Attorney: “And in your report do you describe the angle of that injury?”

Dr. Barry Miller: “I describe the, the direction of the wound path.”

Larson: “Which is what?”

Miller: “I have right to left, front to back and upward.”

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday morning.

Previous coverage:

