Charge it up for free

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Electric vehicles could be more common in the future. President Joe Biden announced in April a goal of having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. Hyundai is one car manufacturer that has been rolling out electric vehicles. A dealership in Mandan is offering an attractive incentive to get customers behind the wheel of an EV.

Brett Adam recently purchased a brand new all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6. Prior to this investment, he was driving a Nissan Titan truck that was only getting 15-17 miles a gallon for in-town driving.

“Instead of filling my truck with gas every six weeks, I’m charging every seven or eight,” said Brett Adam, EV owner.

As an incentive for purchasing a new electric vehicle, the Mandan Hyundai dealer is offering free charging for customers on dealership property for two years through the Electrify America program.

“Unfortunately, there is not a lot of Electrify America stations here in North Dakota; there is one popping up in Jamestown. To subsidize that, we are allowing our Hyundai guests that purchased an electric vehicle to charge at our station for free for two years,” said Shaneille Ulmer, Hyundai of Mandan store lead.

Electric vehicle owners devote some time and effort to pre-planning a long trip, not for sightseeing, but for pinpointing electric charging stations.

“It does sound like in the next couple of years or seasons, they are going to get a little more frequent along the interstates in North Dakota,” said Adam.

At Hyundai of Mandan, there are four charging stations on the lot for customers to use. They have two level three chargers outside, and two level two chargers inside.

“On a level three charger, you can get a full charge around 40 or 50 minutes. On a level two charger, which that is what we are seeing a lot of people installing in their homes and their garages, that charge will be about 4 to 5 hours,” said Ulmer.

Adam goes to work at Hyundai six days a week, so he has no need for a home charger. This new incentive is helping him save even more in electricity; however, he says that was not the selling point for him.

“The driveability of the car is the biggest selling point to myself. It’s a really, really, really fun car to drive. The torque is instantaneous,” said Adam.

He says it was an investment well worth the money.

In 2022, more than 800 thousand electric vehicles were sold in the United States. In North Dakota, 540 electric vehicles were sold in 2022.

