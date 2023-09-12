Burgum’s polling numbers fail to jump post-debate, at risk of missing second event

Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum(KMOT)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has failed to see any bump in polling following his appearance at the Republican debate last month.

Several national polls released over the past two weeks by TIPP Insights, Rasmussen Reports and Redfield & Wilton Strategies have Burgum at or below one percent.

Former President Donald Trump still has a firm lead over the field, with second place split between Florida Governor Ron Desantis and Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Post-debate polls in New Hampshire and Iowa have Burgum around two percent according to an Iowa State University poll and a Competitiveness Coalition poll.

Burgum needs at least three percent in either two national polls, or one national poll and two state polls. He has until September 25 to do so.

