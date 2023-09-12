BREAKING: Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial

Heather Hoffman receives verdict
Heather Hoffman receives verdict(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A jury convicted a woman from Minot Air Force Base of murder in the April 2022 shooting death of the father of her child, after roughly 2 hours of deliberation.

The Ward County jury returned a guilty verdict against 26-year-old Heather Hoffman, in the death of 22-year-old Alex Eckert.

Prosecutors said Hoffman shot Eckert in a doorway at his northwest Minot apartment on April 22, 2022, in a confrontation with Eckert over a child custody dispute.

Hoffman’s defense called into question the state’s timeline of events the night Eckert was killed, as well as who had possession of the murder weapon at the time of his death.

Hoffman, who has been in custody since her arrest, will remain in jail, pending sentencing.

Judge Gary Lee ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Hoffman faces the chance of life in prison on the AA felony charge.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cody mauch
Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afternoon
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
ND gas price hike
MN refinery maintenance causes ND gas price hike
Bismarck couple Michaela Kauk and Jay Randall got engaged at the Twins game!
Bismarck couple gets engaged at Twins game
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 9/12/2023
CHI St. Alexius Health president Garrick Hyde
CHI Williston bringing back inpatient behavioral health unit
Amy Woodbeck receives Friend of Education Award
Friend of Education Award is presented to dedicated Minot Professional
Heather Hoffman case goes to jury
Jury begins deliberations in Minot murder trial