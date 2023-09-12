BREAKING: Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A jury convicted a woman from Minot Air Force Base of murder in the April 2022 shooting death of the father of her child, after roughly 2 hours of deliberation.

The Ward County jury returned a guilty verdict against 26-year-old Heather Hoffman, in the death of 22-year-old Alex Eckert.

Prosecutors said Hoffman shot Eckert in a doorway at his northwest Minot apartment on April 22, 2022, in a confrontation with Eckert over a child custody dispute.

Hoffman’s defense called into question the state’s timeline of events the night Eckert was killed, as well as who had possession of the murder weapon at the time of his death.

Hoffman, who has been in custody since her arrest, will remain in jail, pending sentencing.

Judge Gary Lee ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Hoffman faces the chance of life in prison on the AA felony charge.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.