BREAKING: Guilty verdict reached in Minot murder trial
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A jury convicted a woman from Minot Air Force Base of murder in the April 2022 shooting death of the father of her child, after roughly 2 hours of deliberation.
The Ward County jury returned a guilty verdict against 26-year-old Heather Hoffman, in the death of 22-year-old Alex Eckert.
Prosecutors said Hoffman shot Eckert in a doorway at his northwest Minot apartment on April 22, 2022, in a confrontation with Eckert over a child custody dispute.
Hoffman’s defense called into question the state’s timeline of events the night Eckert was killed, as well as who had possession of the murder weapon at the time of his death.
Hoffman, who has been in custody since her arrest, will remain in jail, pending sentencing.
Judge Gary Lee ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Hoffman faces the chance of life in prison on the AA felony charge.
Previous coverage:
- Jury begins deliberations in Minot murder trial
- Defendant chooses not to take the stand in Minot murder case
- State rests case in Minot murder trial
- Attorney testifies as witness over child custody dispute in Minot murder trial
- Emotional testimony marks day one of murder trial in Minot
- Jury selection begins in Minot murder trial
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.