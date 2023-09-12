Bottineau’s Ellee Rybchinski wins Region 4 golf tournament, Meadow Roberts named senior athlete

Ellee Rybchinski
Ellee Rybchinski(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Bottineau freshman Ellee Rybchinski stepped up to the 18th hole tee box at Souris Valley Golf Course with a five-stroke lead Monday.

Ellee said the moment was something she had never dreamed of when she started golfing as a seventh grader.

Although she bogeyed the final hole, she won the Region 4 golf tournament by a four-stroke margin.

“I did not believe that I could ever win regionals when I first started golf. I just kept working hard at the course and wanted to feel it. Always come in with a positive attitude in every tournament and play your best always. I don’t know, hit it well,” said Ellee.

The Stars also won the team’s second-straight region title as a team.

Region coaches voted Meadow Roberts from Nedrose the region’s senior athlete of the year.

“Your mental game is the biggest thing. I was so hard on myself, I had really bad self-talk but this year I focused on really good self-talk. I think that has helped me. I’ve shot a 49 on the front, then went 38 on the back. Good self-talk can go a long way for you,” said Meadow.

The girls class B state tournament runs from Sept. 25-26 in Mapleton.

Region 4 Tournament Individual Qualifiers

  1. Elle Rybchinski, freshman, Bottineau - 87
  2. Ava Thorenson, senior, Bottineau - 91
  3. Meadow Roberts, senior, Nedrose - 92
  4. Laken Lee, junior, Westhope/Newburg - 93
  5. Marly Santjer, freshman, Rugby - 94
  6. Isabel Helde, senior, Nedrose - 97
  7. Katie Moen, freshman, Bottineau - 98
  8. Leah Conway, senior, Nedrose - 100
  9. (tie) Cienna Clemens, senior, Velva - 101 and Keelah Karow, senior, Velva - 101

Region 4 Tournament Team Qualifiers

  1. Bottineau - 383
  2. Nedrose - 395
  3. Velva - 422

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cody mauch
Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afternoon
Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
Wish child learns she's Disney bound at Medora Musical
Make-A-Wish child learns she’s Disney bound at Medora Musical

Latest News

First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 9/11/23
Mandan Braves Girls Golf
Mandan girls golf dominating WDA tournaments so far this fall
Football polls
Class AAA & AA Football Polls
Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 9/11/2023