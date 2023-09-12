Bottineau’s Ellee Rybchinski wins Region 4 golf tournament, Meadow Roberts named senior athlete

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Bottineau freshman Ellee Rybchinski stepped up to the 18th hole tee box at Souris Valley Golf Course with a five-stroke lead Monday.

Ellee said the moment was something she had never dreamed of when she started golfing as a seventh grader.

Although she bogeyed the final hole, she won the Region 4 golf tournament by a four-stroke margin.

“I did not believe that I could ever win regionals when I first started golf. I just kept working hard at the course and wanted to feel it. Always come in with a positive attitude in every tournament and play your best always. I don’t know, hit it well,” said Ellee.

The Stars also won the team’s second-straight region title as a team.

Region coaches voted Meadow Roberts from Nedrose the region’s senior athlete of the year.

“Your mental game is the biggest thing. I was so hard on myself, I had really bad self-talk but this year I focused on really good self-talk. I think that has helped me. I’ve shot a 49 on the front, then went 38 on the back. Good self-talk can go a long way for you,” said Meadow.

The girls class B state tournament runs from Sept. 25-26 in Mapleton.

Region 4 Tournament Individual Qualifiers

Elle Rybchinski, freshman, Bottineau - 87 Ava Thorenson, senior, Bottineau - 91 Meadow Roberts, senior, Nedrose - 92 Laken Lee, junior, Westhope/Newburg - 93 Marly Santjer, freshman, Rugby - 94 Isabel Helde, senior, Nedrose - 97 Katie Moen, freshman, Bottineau - 98 Leah Conway, senior, Nedrose - 100 (tie) Cienna Clemens, senior, Velva - 101 and Keelah Karow, senior, Velva - 101

Region 4 Tournament Team Qualifiers

Bottineau - 383 Nedrose - 395 Velva - 422

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.