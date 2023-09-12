Bottineau’s Ellee Rybchinski wins Region 4 golf tournament, Meadow Roberts named senior athlete
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Bottineau freshman Ellee Rybchinski stepped up to the 18th hole tee box at Souris Valley Golf Course with a five-stroke lead Monday.
Ellee said the moment was something she had never dreamed of when she started golfing as a seventh grader.
Although she bogeyed the final hole, she won the Region 4 golf tournament by a four-stroke margin.
“I did not believe that I could ever win regionals when I first started golf. I just kept working hard at the course and wanted to feel it. Always come in with a positive attitude in every tournament and play your best always. I don’t know, hit it well,” said Ellee.
The Stars also won the team’s second-straight region title as a team.
Region coaches voted Meadow Roberts from Nedrose the region’s senior athlete of the year.
“Your mental game is the biggest thing. I was so hard on myself, I had really bad self-talk but this year I focused on really good self-talk. I think that has helped me. I’ve shot a 49 on the front, then went 38 on the back. Good self-talk can go a long way for you,” said Meadow.
The girls class B state tournament runs from Sept. 25-26 in Mapleton.
Region 4 Tournament Individual Qualifiers
- Elle Rybchinski, freshman, Bottineau - 87
- Ava Thorenson, senior, Bottineau - 91
- Meadow Roberts, senior, Nedrose - 92
- Laken Lee, junior, Westhope/Newburg - 93
- Marly Santjer, freshman, Rugby - 94
- Isabel Helde, senior, Nedrose - 97
- Katie Moen, freshman, Bottineau - 98
- Leah Conway, senior, Nedrose - 100
- (tie) Cienna Clemens, senior, Velva - 101 and Keelah Karow, senior, Velva - 101
Region 4 Tournament Team Qualifiers
- Bottineau - 383
- Nedrose - 395
- Velva - 422
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.