BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a girls basketball coaching position open in the WDA. Daryl Bearstail has announced his resignation.

St. Mary’s Athletic Director Tanner Purintun says Bearstail’s decision is effective immediately and a search for his replacement is underway.

Bearstail coached the Saints for two seasons.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.