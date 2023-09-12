All in the family: mother and daughter teach together at Century High School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The right teacher can make all the difference in a child’s future.

And sometimes, they can inspire their students to follow in their footsteps.

At Bismarck’s Century High School, we found two English teachers for whom that is true.

But their connection goes way, way back.

Teaching here in this classroom is a full-circle moment for Brianna Sorrells.

“I had English in this classroom,” she recalled, as she looked around her classroom.

She graduated from Century High School in 2007. Nine years ago, she returned as a teacher.

Maureen McDaniels is one of her coworkers. She teaches next door. She’s been here for 27 years.

“I love it,” said McDaniels.

They share a love for teaching, for this school and for these students. The English teachers also share DNA. Mrs. Sorrells is Mrs. McDaniels’ daughter.

“I just feel very blessed that she is so close,” said McDaniels.

It wasn’t something they ever thought would happen. Mrs. Sorrells spent a few years teaching in Beach before moving back to her hometown.

Now, they can’t imagine not working together.

“I always know that I have a teammate,” said Sorrells about her mother. “She’s always going to be on my side. She doesn’t know how to not be on my side.”

Students say the mother and daughter connection is obvious when you hear the teachers talk.

“I hear it in their voice. They talk the same,” said CHS junior Aidan Johnson.

But while they may sound the same, Sorrells says their teaching styles are different.

“I think we have different things to offer,” she said.

Both strive to be great teachers, always learning and helping each other.

“I have learned a great deal from her,” said McDaniels.

Lessons that she says have made her a better teacher, and a better mom and grandma too.

McDaniels says she and her daughter spend a lot of time talking about school and their students. But they spend even more time talking about her grandkids, Sorrells’ three young sons.

