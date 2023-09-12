1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a plane crash in Grand Forks County.

Officials say it happened at 35th Ave. NE, that’s about seven miles southeast of Ardoch. NDHP says they got the call at about 3:30 this afternoon.

We’re told the plane was a crop-duster, and the investigation has been turned over to the FAA.

Valley News Live will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.

