UPDATE: Search called off for the night for man who ran from police, jumped into river

By Kortney Lockey and Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded a large portion of the Red River in the metro Monday afternoon for a search and possible water rescue.

Fargo Police say they got a call around 2:35 p.m. for a report of a disturbance at 9 Lower Terrance North in Fargo.

They say when officers arrived, they tried to interview a person; but he ran from officers and jumped into the river.

Officers quickly called Valley Water Rescue and Fargo Fire Department for a water rescue in the area of 100 3rd St. N. in Moorhead. They stayed on scene for several hours.

As of 9 PM Monday, the Fargo Fire Department and Valley Water Rescue have called off the search for the night. They will resume the search in the morning.

