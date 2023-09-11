Two men accused of threatening a man with a knife

By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested two men they say assaulted another man and threatened him with a knife.

Officers say 33-year-old Leighton Condon and 35-year-old Josean Serrano assaulted a man in a Bismarck park.

They say the victim had heavy bruising on his face and small lacerations on his hands and behind his ear.

A witness told authorities they saw one of the suspects place a knife to the victim’s throat and threaten to kill him.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing and denied being involved in the incident.

