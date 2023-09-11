State rests case in Minot murder trial

Heather Hoffman
Heather Hoffman(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The state rested its case Monday morning in the trial of a woman from Minot Air Force Base charged with murder in the shooting death of the father of her child.

Heather Hoffman is charged in the shooting death of Alex Eckert.

Prosecutors called four witnesses Monday morning, including State Forensic Examiner Dr. Barrie Miller, who testified to the shotgun wound on Eckert’s body.

The defense will be calling witnesses Monday afternoon.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
Wish child learns she's Disney bound at Medora Musical
Make-A-Wish child learns she’s Disney bound at Medora Musical
The parents and fiancé of fallen officer Jake Wallin, Officer Tyler Hawes, Officer Zach...
Jake Wallin and other Fargo officers honored at Bison’s 2023 home opener

Latest News

Minot Area Community Foundation donates to the food pantry at Minot State University.
Lutheran Campus Ministries donates $6K to Minot State Food Pantry
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch celebrates 40 years in business
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Buccaneers vs. Vikings highlights 9/10/23
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Jacob's First News at Ten Weather 9/10/23 & Fall Foliage Outlook