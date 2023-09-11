State rests case in Minot murder trial

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The state rested its case Monday morning in the trial of a woman from Minot Air Force Base charged with murder in the shooting death of the father of her child.

Heather Hoffman is charged in the shooting death of Alex Eckert.

Prosecutors called four witnesses Monday morning, including State Forensic Examiner Dr. Barrie Miller, who testified to the shotgun wound on Eckert’s body.

The defense will be calling witnesses Monday afternoon.

