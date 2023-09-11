Rural fire departments rely on volunteers

MINOT, WASHBURN & BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) - Volunteer firefighters do more than put out fires.

Austin Lesmann, volunteer fire captain with the Burlington Fire Department, is returning from a controlled burn he said got out of control. He said his pager went off around dinner time the day before, got home around 2:30 a.m., and went to a medical call around 4:30 a.m.

“It gets exhausting, but we’re all here for the community, not for ourselves,” said Lesmann.

Lesmann will go to his full-time job, too. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 65 percent of firefighters in the US are volunteers. Darrin Mineke, captain of the Minot Rural Fire Department, says small towns rely a lot on volunteers.

“Minot Rural is a combination department, which means we have both paid people and volunteers,” said Mineke.

He said career and volunteers must train at least twice a month to keep up with safety protocols.

Clayton Verke, volunteer fire chief of Washburn Fire Department, said he’s volunteered for the last 25 years because he likes helping people.

“I got into being the chief of it because I’m a glutton for punishment,” said Verke.

He said it can be a thankless job, but his wife is supportive. He said he has 23 people on their roster.

“We get a major call during the day that they’re able to leave their place of employment, or employers allow them to do that, which we’re very grateful for,” said Mineke.

Lesmann said they go because somebody will rely on them to show up skilled, prepared and effective.

“Volunteer, you get to help people and do it. That’s the way I look at it,” said Lesmann.

He said the workload varies from year to year, but this year Burlington Fire has around 100 calls so far.

Minot Rural Fire’s captain said they have automatic mutual aid with Burlington.

Washburn’s fire chief said they haven’t had a fatality solely due to a fire in a long time.

