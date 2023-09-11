Outdated streetlights go dark to multiple blocks in Minot

A Minot streetlight
A Minot streetlight(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has turned off some streetlights in surrounding blocks near Saint John the Apostle Church due to hazardous maintenance issues.

City engineer Lance Meyer said those lights have an aging system that is too old to fix.

He said it has the potential for electric shock and has poor longevity if it is repaired, so instead, they’re replacing it with a new one.

“It’d be very similar to what you see in new subdivisions around Minot. There would be a lot more streetlights, double the amount of streetlights that are there today,” said Meyer.

If they get materials in time, Meyer said they’re hoping to install the new LED streetlights before the ground freezes.

Thirty percent of the cost is funded by the city.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
cody mauch
Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afternoon
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
Wish child learns she's Disney bound at Medora Musical
Make-A-Wish child learns she’s Disney bound at Medora Musical

Latest News

First News at Five
Classroom connections: South Dakota teacher’s first job brings her home
First News at Five
Breakthrough in RMS research
Two men accused of threatening a man with a knife
Two men accused of threatening a man with a knife
5th Grade Class at Roosevelt Elementary School
Bismarck Public School District is growing