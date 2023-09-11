Outdated streetlights go dark to multiple blocks in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has turned off some streetlights in surrounding blocks near Saint John the Apostle Church due to hazardous maintenance issues.

City engineer Lance Meyer said those lights have an aging system that is too old to fix.

He said it has the potential for electric shock and has poor longevity if it is repaired, so instead, they’re replacing it with a new one.

“It’d be very similar to what you see in new subdivisions around Minot. There would be a lot more streetlights, double the amount of streetlights that are there today,” said Meyer.

If they get materials in time, Meyer said they’re hoping to install the new LED streetlights before the ground freezes.

Thirty percent of the cost is funded by the city.

