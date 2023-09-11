NDGF talks hunting safety tips for this upcoming season

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - This is the time of year when hunters are pursuing their favorite wild game.

Bowhunters in North Dakota were busy putting up tree stands in August to get ready for the season opener for deer.

“We really recommend and encourage archery hunters whenever their feet leave the ground, that they’re connected to that tree in some way with a lifeline or a safety harness,” said Brian Schaffer, NDGF Hunter Education Coordinator.

There are some simple hunting safety tips to follow when upland bird hunting.

“Whether you’re crossing a fence, unloading those firearms before crossing it or getting back to the vehicle, loading and unloading, give each other a lot of space,” said Schaffer.

It’s critical when upland bird hunting to maintain straight lines and know where other hunters are. In addition, wearing blaze orange helps hunters stand out. Waterfowl hunters have safety concerns as well.

“Keep those shotguns pointing a safe direction all the time, especially when people or dogs are out retrieving downed birds, keep those muzzles out of the ground blinds and keeping them pointing in a safe direction while the birds are approaching and keeping that safety on until the firearm is shouldered,” said Schaffer.

There are lots of hunters hitting the field on opening day of deer gun season in November.

“And just some of the things we see with deer gun hunters is just making sure we get all the way out of the vehicle before we load or unload our firearms. And with most of North Dakota being relatively flat, being aware of what’s beyond our target with those rifles. Rifle bullets can go a long ways,” said Schaffer.

Fall on the prairie is a busy time, not just for hunting seasons, but also for our agricultural producers.

“Moving cattle closer to home, combining crops, it’s just a busy time of year on the northern prairie and we just really encourage our hunters who are guests on a lot of private land and heading out in those rural parts of the state for recreational opportunities that we’re not interfering with those agricultural producers who are getting their crops off or moving cattle,” said Schaffer.

For more information on hunting seasons in North Dakota, visit gf.nd.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.