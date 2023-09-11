Montana’s priorities for the upcoming Farm Bill

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - The United States Farm Bill is up for renewal at the end of the month, so congress is scrambling to put together the new bill.

The Farm Bill is renewed every five years, which is a big deal for not only farmers and ranchers, but also people who need assistance through the SNAP program. Because of this, Montana’s legislators want to make sure their constituents’ priorities make it into the final version.

Out taking care of his harvest west of Big Sandy, Montana Grain Growers Association President Nathan Keane is working to get the word out on what the people in his organization want to see in the next Farm Bill. The top priority for the association is making sure there are no cuts to crop insurance subsidies.

“Crop insurance is very important. If it wasn’t for crop insurance these last two years with the extreme drought we had been chasing, there would be a lot of farmers severely hurting,” said Keane.

Keane added the association also wants to see more funding towards export programs such as Foreign Market Development (FMD) and Market Access Program (MAP).

“We need any help we can get to help push our exports. Here in Montana, we are an export state, we grow a lot of winter wheat and cereals. A majority of those get exported,” said Keane.

Keane is in Washington this week to make another push to his legislators as congress works to form a draft of the Farm Bill.

Both Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, and Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT say crop insurance is essential for agriculture. Tester said other priorities include maintaining conservation programs and improving reference prices.

“The reference price is at $5.50 for wheat. It would be nice to get that bumped up. Input costs have risen exponentially since 2018,” said Tester.

Tester said one farmer during a listening session told him exactly what the bill should be: building upon the current bill without too many drastic changes.

“He said don’t screw up the Farm Bill, the one we got now is working pretty well... [We need to] make sure that what we are doing is adding value to that bill, making it better,” said Tester.

Meanwhile, Daines said he wants to expand broadband internet opportunities in rural areas.

“Ag is becoming a very high-tech business. We got to have access to broadband here to continue to make sure our Montana farmers and ranchers have access to the best technology to be competitive around the world,” said Daines.

Daines added that he also wants to make sure the bill supports ag research from institutions like Montana State University.

“They do great work to help our farmers across Montana to produce better varieties of wheat and barley, for example,” said Daines.

Both Daines and Tester said the biggest debates will be about how much money will go to SNAP and other nutrition assistance programs.

With just three weeks before the expiration of the Farm Bill, both Daines and Tester anticipate a short-term extension, similar to 2018. Keane said an extension won’t have too much of an impact as long as the final bill is completed before the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.