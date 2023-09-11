Mandan firefighters honor 9-11 victims with stair climb

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday marks 22 years since the world’s deadliest terrorist attack on the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon. Firefighters in Mandan continue to honor those who were killed.

A flag is waving in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, and their memory continues to live on with the sound of footsteps.

“There’s no greater thing than what they did,” said Jamie Reinholt, Mandan refinery fire chief.

Around 20 Mandan firefighters climbed the Starion Sports Complex stadium stairs to honor the 343 New York Fire Department members who died that day.

“Just so that they’re not forgotten. I mean, I think it’s a good thing to do for the families and just the service in general. We’re all brothers and sisters here — we all do it for the same reasons I think,” said Chad Nicklos, Mandan firefighter.

With each footstep, firefighters climbed 65 or 69 times to the top. This is equivalent to the highest point firefighters reached at the World Trade Center that day.

“They were doing it, going into a burning building, so a lot more stress, a lot more stuff going on. But thinking of what they’ve done,” said Reinholt.

Many firefighters carried all of their gear, which can weigh more than 45 pounds, but they pushed through the challenge.

“Definitely that burning sensation in the legs, but after... It’s gratifying,” said Nicklos.

However, despite that pain, they were feeling grateful.

“It’s a small price to pay, but you feel good when it’s all done that we’re able to do something to memorialize the men and women who lost their lives that day,” said Nicklos.

When they are done, each firefighter rings a bell and says the name of the person they honored with their climb.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks — among them, Stanley native Ann Nelson.

