Lutheran Campus Ministries donates $6K to Minot State Food Pantry

Minot Area Community Foundation donates to the food pantry at Minot State University.
Minot Area Community Foundation donates to the food pantry at Minot State University.(KMOT)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- The Minot Area Community Foundation donated six thousand dollars from the Arnold I. Besserud Fund to the food pantry at Minot State University.

The money will be used to purchase food items currently needed.

The pantry is located inside the MSU Wellness Center and students, faculty and staff working at the university can access it during the center’s hours, which is open year-round.

It is estimated that the pantry sees around 100 visits each month.

Leadership with the Minot Area Community Foundation said the pantry is essential to the success of the students in the classrooms and the leadership of the university and that this pantry is theirs.

“This is for you. We are here to support you. We know that you’re working really really hard. You have goals and hopes and dreams and if you’re hungry, or stressed about where meals are coming from, it’s gonna be really hard to succeed,” said Rachel Simonson, Campus Pastor for Lutheran Campus Ministry.

In addition to providing assistance with the MSU food pantry, the Lutheran Campus Ministry provides fellowship, study, worship and Tuesday soup, a free meal on Tuesdays, as well as a number of other opportunities.

You can learn more on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
Wish child learns she's Disney bound at Medora Musical
Make-A-Wish child learns she’s Disney bound at Medora Musical
The parents and fiancé of fallen officer Jake Wallin, Officer Tyler Hawes, Officer Zach...
Jake Wallin and other Fargo officers honored at Bison’s 2023 home opener

Latest News

Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch celebrates 40 years in business
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Buccaneers vs. Vikings highlights 9/10/23
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Jacob's First News at Ten Weather 9/10/23 & Fall Foliage Outlook
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Changing leaves doesn’t always mean the changing of seasons