Lutheran Campus Ministries donates $6K to Minot State Food Pantry

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- The Minot Area Community Foundation donated six thousand dollars from the Arnold I. Besserud Fund to the food pantry at Minot State University.

The money will be used to purchase food items currently needed.

The pantry is located inside the MSU Wellness Center and students, faculty and staff working at the university can access it during the center’s hours, which is open year-round.

It is estimated that the pantry sees around 100 visits each month.

Leadership with the Minot Area Community Foundation said the pantry is essential to the success of the students in the classrooms and the leadership of the university and that this pantry is theirs.

“This is for you. We are here to support you. We know that you’re working really really hard. You have goals and hopes and dreams and if you’re hungry, or stressed about where meals are coming from, it’s gonna be really hard to succeed,” said Rachel Simonson, Campus Pastor for Lutheran Campus Ministry.

In addition to providing assistance with the MSU food pantry, the Lutheran Campus Ministry provides fellowship, study, worship and Tuesday soup, a free meal on Tuesdays, as well as a number of other opportunities.

You can learn more on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.