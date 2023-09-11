Gov. Burgum signs executive order for teacher retention task force

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum has signed an executive order to create a teacher retention and recruitment task force to address a chronic teacher shortage.

Members will discuss courses of action and send recommendations to the governor and state superintendent by next September.

Those who would like to serve on the task force can apply through September 27 on the Governor’s Office website under “Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force.”

