Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afternoon

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KFYR) - Cody Mauch started his first NFL regular season game Sunday afternoon at the stadium closest to his hometown of Hankinson, North Dakota. Mauch played right guard for the Buccaneers in the team’s 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Watch his full interview with the media above.

