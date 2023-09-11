Former Secret Service Agent reacts to colleague’s changing testimony on JFK Assassination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new eyewitness to the JFK assassination is breaking his silence after nearly 60 years. However, the new information he presents is raising eyebrows for some.

Over the weekend, the New York Times released an article with an interview from Paul Landis, who was one of the secret service agents accompanying President and Mrs. Kennedy to Dallas. In the New York Times article, Landis is claiming that the so-called “Magic Bullet Theory” doesn’t match what he saw on that day. This makes some presidential historians skeptical.

“He submitted a couple of written statements a week after the assassination when it was still very fresh. He makes no mention whatsoever of finding a bullet. That, to me, is like, really? That would be something you would really remember,” said Rick Colin, a presidential historian.

Another former Secret Service Agent who was with Landis that day was Clint Hill, who is famous for climbing onto the back of the presidential limo and attempting to shield the occupants as shots were being fired.

Hill says this new information Landis brings forward is different from the story Landis revealed to him in 2014. Hill says Landis actually came to him in 2014 and told him what he did after they arrived at Parkland Hospital with the president’s body. Landis told him that after the President and Mrs. Kennedy were moved out of the car, Landis stumbled upon something.

“He found a bullet, almost completely intact, which he picked up. He put it in his pocket and he said he brought it into the emergency room and dropped it off on a gurney in the hallway,” said Hill.

Landis is saying now that he placed that bullet on President Kennedy’s gurney inside the trauma room — not on a gurney in the hallway. This about-face on his original story to Agent Hill may cause more controversy on the Magic Bullet Theory.

“With this magic bullet that Landis is talking about, it never would have gone through Connally. It was found in the back seat of where Kennedy was. The speculation is that it fell out of his back — it was an underpowered bullet, which right there, I scratch my head about,” said Hill.

Former Agent Hill says people who are now questioning this new story from Landis should decide for themselves by reading and conducting research. But because of the timeline and location where the bullet was found, Agent Hill says Landis’s new version of events just doesn’t add up.

“It couldn’t have happened the way he now tells the story,” said Hill.

Landis is being interviewed now in advance of his new book, which is coming out in October.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.