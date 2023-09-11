Classroom connections: South Dakota teacher’s first job brings her home

BISON, S.D. (KFYR) - Teachers often think of their students as their kids. They create a special bond with them in their classroom. For one South Dakota teacher, time in the classroom is also a chance to spend a little extra time with her siblings.

In fact, the first-grade classroom at Bison School has quite the family connection.

This is Gracee Collins’ dream job: teaching first grade in her hometown.

“I just knew it was my passion and my calling,” Collins explained.

The oldest of six kids, Collins has been practicing for this job her entire life.

“I remember playing school in the basement,” she said with a laugh.

She’s not pretending anymore. This is her real classroom, and these are her real students.

“I know most of these kids very well,” she said.

But there’s one student she knows a little better than the rest: her little sister Krisee. There’s a 16-year age difference between the sisters.

“I missed out on a few years of her life being at college. So now being able to be back and being a big part of it is pretty cool,” said Collins.

“She’s an amazing teacher,” said Krisee Veal.

The family connection in this classroom doesn’t end there. Collins’ younger brother, Rylee Veal, is a junior and a cross-age student in first grade. Cross age is a high school class, which means he spends an hour a day, helping out in his sister’s classroom.

“They get a credit for coming in and helping with the students and helping the teacher prepare things for the week,” explained Collins.

For Rylee, it’s a chance to be a role model and to spend some time with his sisters.

“Just seeing the kids and working with them,” said Rylee.

Krisee says her siblings have made this school year extra fun.

“I love it,” she said.

And while she’s soaking up all the things first graders learn, Krisee is also creating some special memories with her siblings, memories that will make this school year one she’ll never forget.

But wait, there’s more: Collins’ mother-in-law also helps out in her classroom as an aide.

