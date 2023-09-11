Class AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teams from the eastern part of the state are at the top of the Class AAA & AA football polls this week.

In the big school division, Shanley from Fargo and Sheyenne from West Fargo are the top two teams in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

In Class AA, North from Fargo and Red River from Grand Forks are in the number one and number two positions.

Class AAA Football Poll

  1. Shanley (19) — 3-0 Record — 99 pts. — Last week: 1st
  2. WF Sheyenne (1) — 3-0 Record — 73 pts. — Last week: 2nd
  3. Minot — 3-0 Record — 68 pts. — Last week: 3rd
  4. Bismarck High — 2-1 Record — 37 pts. — Last week: NR
  5. Fargo Davies — 1-2 Record — 11 pts. — Last week: 4th

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century 1-2 Record, Mandan 1-2 Record, West Fargo 1-2 Record

Class AA Football Poll

  1. Fargo North (18) — 3-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last week: 1st
  2. GF Red River (1) — 4-0 Record — 76 pts. — Last week: 2nd
  3. Fargo South — 2-1 Record — 48 pts. — Last week: 3rd
  4. Jamestown — 2-1 Record — 34 pts. — Last week: 4th
  5. Dickinson — 3-0 Record — 28 pts. — Last week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Valley City 3-0 Record

