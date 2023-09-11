BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teams from the eastern part of the state are at the top of the Class AAA & AA football polls this week.

In the big school division, Shanley from Fargo and Sheyenne from West Fargo are the top two teams in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

In Class AA, North from Fargo and Red River from Grand Forks are in the number one and number two positions.

Class AAA Football Poll

Shanley (19) — 3-0 Record — 99 pts. — Last week: 1st WF Sheyenne (1) — 3-0 Record — 73 pts. — Last week: 2nd Minot — 3-0 Record — 68 pts. — Last week: 3rd Bismarck High — 2-1 Record — 37 pts. — Last week: NR Fargo Davies — 1-2 Record — 11 pts. — Last week: 4th

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century 1-2 Record, Mandan 1-2 Record, West Fargo 1-2 Record

Class AA Football Poll

Fargo North (18) — 3-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last week: 1st GF Red River (1) — 4-0 Record — 76 pts. — Last week: 2nd Fargo South — 2-1 Record — 48 pts. — Last week: 3rd Jamestown — 2-1 Record — 34 pts. — Last week: 4th Dickinson — 3-0 Record — 28 pts. — Last week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Valley City 3-0 Record

