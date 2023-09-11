Breakthrough in RMS research

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers recently used CRISPR, a gene-editing technology, to change cancer cells into muscle cells during a study on a type of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, or RMS.

The study is still in its early stages and was conducted using a tissue culture, not a live patient. Instead of killing the cancerous cells, they were able to stop the RMS cells from developing further and changed them back to the muscle cells they were originally.

“What I would like to see is this science leading to a game changer in this kind of cancer like we’ve seen in that type of Leukemia I mentioned before, where now instead of multiple rounds of chemotherapy through an IV, making you stay in a hospital, maybe something as simple as an oral medicine you take once a day,” said Dr. Sam Milanovich, a Fargo-based pediatric oncologist and hematologist at Sanford.

Dr. Milanovich said although the study’s findings look promising, it could be another five to fifteen years before it moves to clinical trials. Anyone can develop RMS, but it is rare and found mostly in children.

