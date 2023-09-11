Bismarck Public School District is growing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not hard to notice a lot more housing developments and apartment complexes popping up, and a lot of those tenants have kids. That means Bismarck’s Public School District’s enrollment will be increasing too, which means the largest school district in the state is preparing for higher enrollment numbers.

The answer to the question of where Bismarck Public Schools is going to educate that increase in enrollment is a complex mixture of solutions.

“We’ve already added on, and that just opened here on the first day of school in addition at Legacy High School that added on needed spaces for instructional spaces. But there are special services as well. That all of our high schools now are really built out to about a capacity of 1600 kids,” said Dr. Jeff Fastnacht, BPS superintendent.

There is more growth in secondary education than in elementary schools.

To help with the increased enrollment, middle schoolers will be taking CTE classes at Hughes CTE Center.

Those are being built now for courses in engineering and design, agricultural focuses, health careers and more.

“It’s in its infancy right now. We’ve planned it out, but we haven’t fully materialized. We’re waiting for business partners to help us with that, as we need to construct some of those spaces,” said Fastnacht.

Fastnacht says the CTE center will help kids find their passion, and be workforce-ready when they graduate.

“The middle schools were getting to such a population size that requires us to build out on each of those three campuses. Hughes just gives us an opportunity to do that at a much more affordable option,’ said Fastnacht.

The high schools have the capacity to grow, and some schools are getting additions like Lincoln Elementary School.

“Lincoln’s a very large elementary school, but the needs in the south part of the community are growing, and we see a lot of in the south you’ll find the addition at Lincoln Elementary, but you also see portables at Moses you’ll see portables at Solheim, the south is really showing a lot of pressure as we continue to add homes and families move in,” said Fastnacht.

Enrollment is a challenge all across the school district. Schools like Elk Ridge are already at capacity just 12 months after opening.

Fastnacht says when parents register early it can really help.

“The topic that has been really pressing for us is projecting kindergarteners, and that’s one thing that we could share with our families of young children,” said Fastnacht.

Fastnacht says projections can help gauge what resources they need for the classrooms. If kids are close to kindergarten age, parents can register them early for upcoming school years.

Last year BPS had a total of 13,673 students. Enrollment has increased by 100 this year.

