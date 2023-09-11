Bismarck couple gets engaged at Twins game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KFYR) - A sweet moment was caught on the jumbotron at a Minnesota Twins game over the weekend.

Bismarck couple Michaela Kauk and Jay Randall got engaged!

Kauk is a 2018 graduate of Bismarck High School. Randall is from Broadus, Montana. They met as students at the University of Mary.

Back in May, Randall reached out to the Twins to set this surprise up. Kauk is a huge Twins fan, so he knew the perfect proposal needed some planning.

Kauk says she was surprised; she knew it was coming but didn’t know when or how or where he would ask.

The couple is hoping for a wedding next August or September, and while a wedding at Target Field would be their dream wedding, she says it’s probably a little beyond their budget.

