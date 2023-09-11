4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest
That One Stand business
That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow
46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash

Latest News

cody mauch
Full Interview: Cody Mauch speaks with media after Tampa Bay’s 20-17 win over Vikings Sunday afterno
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of...
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev