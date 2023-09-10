Tommy Schuster runs, passes for TDs as North Dakota rolls past Northern Arizona, 37-22

UND football
UND football(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster fired a 45-yard touchdown pass, then scored from a yard out to push North Dakota to a 37-22 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

Schuster now has four touchdown passes and two rushing scores in two games for North Dakota (2-0).

Gaven Ziebarth converted from the 1-yard line to cap an 11-play, 64-yard drive in the first quarter to put North Dakota in front, 7-0. Quincy Vaughn punched in from the 1 to pay off a 13-play, 72-yard drive in the second quarter as the Fighting Hawks took a 13-3 lead at the half.

Schuster’s touchdown pass to Wesley Eliodor at the end of the third quarter pushed the lead to 30-9 and his 1-yard run with just under seven minutes left in the game gave the Hawks a 37-9 advantage.

Kai Millner completed 20 of 33 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the final four minutes for Northern Arizona (0-2). Millner carried 14 times for 76 yards and a score as the Lumberjacks had 445 yards of offense, three yards shy of North Dakota’s offensive output. The Lumberjacks converted seven of 13 third-down opportunities and were one of two on fourth-down conversions, while the Fighting Hawks were six of 11 on third down and 3-for-3 on fourth. Northern Arizona was penalized 11 times for 74 yards, while North Dakota was flagged three times for 15.

