Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking

RICHARDTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A family-run dairy farm in Richardton is offering a new milk product to the community while teaching their daughters the importance of hard work.

At the Tormaschy Farm, you can often find Heidi Tormaschy there.

“This tank we store all of our four maids’ milk in,” said Heidi Tormaschy of Richardton.

The mother of four has been busy with the family’s new venture, 4 Maids A-Milking. The family’s raw milk business is named after their daughters.

“We felt it was a good opportunity for our farm once raw milk became legal to sell,” said Heidi.

Heidi says North Dakota’s legislature legalized the sale of raw, unpasteurized milk last month. She says it’s become popular among some families as a natural, farm-to-table product, but it’s important to know it’s not for everyone.

“There’s also bacteria in the milk that your body may never have come into contact with before and it’s important to keep that in mind that those bacteria that are killed during pasteurization are still present in a raw milk product,” said Heidi.

Heidi says so far, they’ve had a lot of interest in their raw milk, and customers can purchase half-gallon-sized glass jars of it.

They offer pick up at their farm and travel to farmers’ markets with the jars. Above all, Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.

“After school, they have a few chores that they do, feed calves, give them water, sometimes they’ll bring the cows in to milk with us,” said Heidi.

A tradition they hope to continue for years to come.

4 Maids A-Milking has a Facebook page.

