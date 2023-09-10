QBs Miller and Payton run for two TDs apiece and North Dakota State beats Maine 44-7

NDSU Bison Football
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterbacks Cam Miller and Cole Payton each ran for two touchdowns, Cole Wisniewski made a pair of interceptions and North Dakota State defeated Maine 44-7 on Saturday.

Miller, who was 14 of 19 for 152 yards passing, rushed for 68 yards while Payton, who threw just five passes, rushed for 102.

Maine’s Derek Robertson was 18 of 29 for 117 yards passing and was intercepted three times, twice by Wisniewski and once by Logan Kopp.

The Bison (2-0), ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, took a 9-0 lead on three Griffin Crosa field goals, two coming after turnovers. A short punt gave NDSU the ball at the Maine 38 late in the first half and the Bison scored on Miller’s 2-yard keeper for a 16-0 halftime lead.

Miller finished the opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard TD before Payton added two TDs, one of 61 yards.

Maine (0-2) had just 19 yards rushing in the first half. The Black Bears’ lone touchdown came on John Gay’s 13-yard run with six minutes left.

