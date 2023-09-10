Papa’s Pumpkin Patch celebrates 40 years in business

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The smell of fall is in the air and what is fall without a pumpkin patch? Sunday was the opening day for Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck.

This year is special for the pumpkin patch as it is celebrating 40 years of being in business. Cory Finneman, the general manager of Papa’s, says the pumpkin patch began as a happy accident in 1983. A local businessman asked for pumpkins for a parade, but the parade date changed and they had to do something with the pumpkins. Papa’s decided to invite first grade schools and the first five years were just schools that were invited. Families wanted to continue to come out, so after five years, they opened to the public.

“It’s a lot of perseverance, it’s a lot of creativity to stay open and to make it viable for guests to come back every year, and it’s a lot of helping hands,” said Cory Finneman, General Manager of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch says last year they hosted nearly 65,000 people. They find it amazing that within a six-week period, they can have almost the population of Bismarck come out to visit. This year, the pumpkin patch has added new kid’s games and stations for photo ops.

