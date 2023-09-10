Pancakes, planes and classic cars at the annual Bismarck Fly-In

people attending the fly-in(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The crew at the Bismarck Aero Center is usually busy doing maintenance to get airplanes ready to fly. But, on Sunday, it was a little different from their usual routine. They had their doors open to the public for their annual fly-in.

The fly-in has been going on for twelve years and is usually held the second weekend in September. The community is able to come and enjoy a pancake breakfast in the hangar and then move outside to see some aircraft and airport vehicles that are on display. This year, the Aero Center invited the Mustangs and Fords of the Dakotas Car Club to display vehicles at the fly-in.

“It brings people out to the airport. We like to see all these kids out here, it exposes them to the fraternity of Masons and Shrine. It also exposes them to aviation and obviously to the car collector industry. It does a lot of things for a lot of different groups,” said Bob Simmers, a Promoter of Fly-In.

Proceeds are going to support the Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center for Children. It is a non-profit that screens young kids for speech problems. The Aero Center is looking forward to next year’s fly-in.

