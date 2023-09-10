Out of the Darkness walk to prevent suicide takes place on the capitol grounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Community members gathered on the grounds of the state capitol on Sunday to walk and raise awareness for suicide prevention.

This year the walk is in its 17th year and it is all about promoting mental health and suicide prevention. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention North Dakota chapter says they gathered almost 1,000 people for the walk. All of them were there to support the foundation’s cause and help raise money. The foundation wants people to know this important piece of information about suicide prevention.

“To make sure that they ask or call out for help. It’s definitely an awkward and tough conversation for some people to have, but we definitely want people to know the more we talk about it and have those awkward conversations, the more we are going to bring awareness, and the more we are going to bring support and hope to others,” said Emily Schmid, Walk Chair for Out of the Darkness Walk Bismarck/Mandan.

Another Out of Darkness walk is scheduled for this coming Sunday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. at Minot’s Oak Park. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention North Dakota chapter says they want people to know they are not alone and there is hope and to not give up. They say if you or someone is struggling mentally or for different crises to reach out to the national suicide prevention hotline at 988.

