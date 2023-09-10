NDHP release results of Mercer County sobriety checkpoint

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER CO., N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the results of its Sept. 9 sobriety checkpoint with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The previously unidentified checkpoint was conducted at Highway 200 Mile Marker 149, roughly one mile west of Hazen from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Patrol.

The report says officers also conducted saturation patrols in Mercer County after the checkpoint.

Officers stopped 141 vehicles at the checkpoint and screened seven drivers for impairment.

They arrested one driver for Driving Under the Influence.

The saturation that followed resulted in multiple charges including two minors in consumption of alcohol, one drug arrest, and one for reckless driving.

Previous Coverage: NDHP conducting sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County with MCSO

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
That One Stand business
That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest
Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Police officer killed, another injured after cruiser hit by speeding car

Latest News

Fall Foliage Map
ND Tourism displays ‘Fall Foliage Prediction Map’
People walking for Out of the Darkness
Out of the Darkness walk to prevent suicide takes place on the capitol grounds
The pumpkin patch at Papa’s
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch celebrates 40 years in business
people attending the fly-in
Pancakes, planes and classic cars at the annual Bismarck Fly-In