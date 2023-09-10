NDHP release results of Mercer County sobriety checkpoint

MERCER CO., N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the results of its Sept. 9 sobriety checkpoint with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The previously unidentified checkpoint was conducted at Highway 200 Mile Marker 149, roughly one mile west of Hazen from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Patrol.

The report says officers also conducted saturation patrols in Mercer County after the checkpoint.

Officers stopped 141 vehicles at the checkpoint and screened seven drivers for impairment.

They arrested one driver for Driving Under the Influence.

The saturation that followed resulted in multiple charges including two minors in consumption of alcohol, one drug arrest, and one for reckless driving.

