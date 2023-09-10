ND Tourism Dept displays “Fall Foliage Prediction Map”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now’s the time to spend the shorter Autumn days outside spotting vibrant fall foliage.

North Dakota Tourism says North Dakota leaves start turning in early September and peak in mid-October.

If you don’t know where to set your sights, the Tourism Department is making it easy with its “Fall Foliage Prediction Map.”

It displays estimated timelines for fall foliage color changes, so you’ll know when and where to spot the brightest leaves.

You can check it out or help the system estimate when and where fall foliage will be by submitting where you’ve seen it on the North Dakota Tourism Department’s website, ndtourism.com.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.