ND Tourism Dept displays “Fall Foliage Prediction Map”

Fall Foliage Map
Fall Foliage Map(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now’s the time to spend the shorter Autumn days outside spotting vibrant fall foliage.

North Dakota Tourism says North Dakota leaves start turning in early September and peak in mid-October.

If you don’t know where to set your sights, the Tourism Department is making it easy with its “Fall Foliage Prediction Map.”

It displays estimated timelines for fall foliage color changes, so you’ll know when and where to spot the brightest leaves.

You can check it out or help the system estimate when and where fall foliage will be by submitting where you’ve seen it on the North Dakota Tourism Department’s website, ndtourism.com.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
That One Stand business
That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest
Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Police officer killed, another injured after cruiser hit by speeding car

Latest News

North Dakota Highway Patrol
NDHP release results of Mercer County sobriety checkpoint
People walking for Out of the Darkness
Out of the Darkness walk to prevent suicide takes place on the capitol grounds
The pumpkin patch at Papa’s
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch celebrates 40 years in business
people attending the fly-in
Pancakes, planes and classic cars at the annual Bismarck Fly-In