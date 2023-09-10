Make-A-Wish child learns she’s Disney bound at Medora Musical

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - A Glen Ullin girl received the news of a lifetime in a big way thanks to Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Seven-year-old Harper Wetzel found out her wish of visiting Disney World was coming true on the Medora Musical stage last Thursday.

Harper was diagnosed with cancer in October 2022 and says she and her family were shocked by the announcement.

Harper says she’s looking forward to meeting her favorite Disney princesses with her family.

“I wanted to go ever since I was four or I think four, Disney World, I just, I love everything Disney,” said Harper Wetzel, Glen Ullin.

Harper says she leaves in December sometime before Christmas. She and her family want to thank Make-A-Wish for making her Disney dream come true.

