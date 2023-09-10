Make-A-Wish child learns she’s Disney bound at Medora Musical

Wish child learns she's Disney bound at Medora Musical
Wish child learns she's Disney bound at Medora Musical(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - A Glen Ullin girl received the news of a lifetime in a big way thanks to Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Seven-year-old Harper Wetzel found out her wish of visiting Disney World was coming true on the Medora Musical stage last Thursday.

Harper was diagnosed with cancer in October 2022 and says she and her family were shocked by the announcement.

Harper says she’s looking forward to meeting her favorite Disney princesses with her family.

“I wanted to go ever since I was four or I think four, Disney World, I just, I love everything Disney,” said Harper Wetzel, Glen Ullin.

Harper says she leaves in December sometime before Christmas. She and her family want to thank Make-A-Wish for making her Disney dream come true.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
That One Stand business
That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest
Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Police officer killed, another injured after cruiser hit by speeding car

Latest News

46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash
North Dakota Highway Patrol
NDHP release results of Mercer County sobriety checkpoint
Fall Foliage Map
ND Tourism displays ‘Fall Foliage Prediction Map’
People walking for Out of the Darkness
Out of the Darkness walk to prevent suicide takes place on the capitol grounds