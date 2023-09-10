Ken & DeVera Bowles honored by city of Minot for contributions to arts community

Ken & DeVera Bowles with Minot Mayor Tom Ross
Ken & DeVera Bowles with Minot Mayor Tom Ross(Courtesy: Minot State Communications)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A special moment took place Saturday night before the Western Plains Opera Company’s final performance of “Carmen” this weekend.

Minot Mayor Tom Ross came on stage and surprised Ken and DeVera Bowles with a special proclamation.

Ross declared Sept. 9, 2023, as Drs. Ken and DeVera Bowles day in the city of Minot.

The pair have been involved with arts performances in Minot for decades and are retiring.

This weekend, their son Nathan, who studied music performance at Minot State and currently performs in New York state, returned home to share the stage with his parents, in the lead male role of Don Jose.

Three separate generations of Bowles were involved in this weekend’s performances, as Ken and DeVera have two grandchildren in the Western Plains Children’s Choir.

