Jake Wallin and other Fargo officers honored at Bison’s 2023 home opener

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a special moment for the family of fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin Saturday at the North Dakota State Bison football game against Maine.

The Fargo Police Department posted to social media saying Coach Matt Entz honored and thanked Wallin’s family at the game along with FPD Officers Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes and Zach Robinson.

Those were the other officers involved in the July 14 shooting incident that left Wallin dead.

The FPD says in the post they also took part in the coin flip for the Bison’s 2023 home opener.

