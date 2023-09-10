Jake Wallin and other Fargo officers honored at Bison’s 2023 home opener

The parents and fiancé of fallen officer Jake Wallin, Officer Tyler Hawes, Officer Zach...
The parents and fiancé of fallen officer Jake Wallin, Officer Tyler Hawes, Officer Zach Robinson, and Officer Andrew Dotas and their significant others took the field for the ceremonial coin toss before the Bison game.(Valley News Live)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a special moment for the family of fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin Saturday at the North Dakota State Bison football game against Maine.

The Fargo Police Department posted to social media saying Coach Matt Entz honored and thanked Wallin’s family at the game along with FPD Officers Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes and Zach Robinson.

Those were the other officers involved in the July 14 shooting incident that left Wallin dead.

The FPD says in the post they also took part in the coin flip for the Bison’s 2023 home opener.

You can watch more on the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

