ADHD med shortage affecting students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For nearly a year, there’s been an ADHD medication shortage in the U.S.

It’s not just scripts for Adderall that people are having trouble filling. The two popular alternatives, Ritalin and Concerta, are also hard to come by. As a result, some students say their grades are suffering.

Ethan Bowers was diagnosed with ADHD when he was in kindergarten. He’d never taken medication for it growing up, but a couple of years after he enrolled in the University of Mary to study theology and philosophy in 2019, he decided a prescription might help him focus on his studies.

Bowers visited the university’s clinic to get a script, but instead, they said he also had anxiety and depression, which would require a specialist visit before he could receive any medication.

“My last semester was just hell because I was trying to keep my grades up, do something about that, while also trying to figure out all the ADHD stuff,” said Bowers.

Bowers said by that point, the university told him he needed to take a break, so he dropped out during his junior year. Since then, he’s had a couple of different hands-on jobs, which he said he’s well-suited for and has found happiness in.

However, students who’ve wrapped up their identity with school might have a more difficult time going without meds and find it hard to focus.

“It’s not that they’re choosing not to, it’s just, they can’t. So we’re looking at the difference between a child being able to meet expectations throughout their entire day versus not and feeling like their bodies are out of their control,” said Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase, a psychologist at Essentia.

Dr. Kohlhase said her patients who’ve been unable to get their normal medication tend to become depressed and anxious because they’d been used to being able to focus before. Both she and Bowers say ADHD is often accompanied by anxiety and depression. For those who are unable to get their scripts filled, both suggest managing what you can until then by attending therapy and learning coping skills for anxiety and depression.

The CDC estimates there are about 6 million children between the ages of three and seventeen diagnosed with ADHD in the U.S.

