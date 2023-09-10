46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - One man was killed and another was injured Sunday morning in a crash four miles north of Towner.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 46-year-old Rugby man and 47-year-old Towner man were in a pickup traveling southbound on Willow Road near the intersection with 69th Street Northeast sometime before 7:30 a.m. The Highway Patrol said the pickup veered off the road to the right, overcorrected and entered the east ditch.

The pickup rolled and the 46-year-old was thrown from the truck. Police pronounced him dead on scene.

The 47-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to a medical center in Rugby.

Neither were wearing seatbelts during the accident, according to the Highway Patrol.

Police say they are working to confirm which man was the driver and which one was the passenger.

