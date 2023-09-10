46-year-old killed, another injured in McHenry County rollover crash

(Pixabay)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - One man was killed and another was injured Sunday morning in a crash four miles north of Towner.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 46-year-old Rugby man and 47-year-old Towner man were in a pickup traveling southbound on Willow Road near the intersection with 69th Street Northeast sometime before 7:30 a.m. The Highway Patrol said the pickup veered off the road to the right, overcorrected and entered the east ditch.

The pickup rolled and the 46-year-old was thrown from the truck. Police pronounced him dead on scene.

The 47-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to a medical center in Rugby.

Neither were wearing seatbelts during the accident, according to the Highway Patrol.

Police say they are working to confirm which man was the driver and which one was the passenger.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
That One Stand business
That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest
Heidi says she and her husband are enjoying the new experience with their four helpers.
Richardton family starts raw milk business, 4 Maids A-Milking
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Police officer killed, another injured after cruiser hit by speeding car

Latest News

Wish child learns she's Disney bound at Medora Musical
Make-A-Wish child learns she’s Disney bound at Medora Musical
North Dakota Highway Patrol
NDHP release results of Mercer County sobriety checkpoint
Fall Foliage Map
ND Tourism displays ‘Fall Foliage Prediction Map’
People walking for Out of the Darkness
Out of the Darkness walk to prevent suicide takes place on the capitol grounds