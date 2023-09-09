Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, in Bismarck, hundreds of people gathered to participate in the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s.

The walk has been going on for more than 15 years and it is a chance for the community to come together and know they are not alone in the fight against Alzheimer’s. This year, the Alzheimer’s Association changed the location of their event and held it at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Bismarck.

“We are now in the era of treatment. This is really exciting because there are FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s. We are so close to finding a cure for this disease, so that’s really exciting, and we really appreciate all of the people that come out and help support us so that we can find a cure,” said Emily Bultema, Senior Development Manager of Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota.

The Alzheimer’s Association says more than 400 people registered to walk this year. The funds raised from today’s walk help to support people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

