Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday in Bismarck

People walking to end Alzheimer’s
People walking to end Alzheimer’s(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, in Bismarck, hundreds of people gathered to participate in the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s.

The walk has been going on for more than 15 years and it is a chance for the community to come together and know they are not alone in the fight against Alzheimer’s. This year, the Alzheimer’s Association changed the location of their event and held it at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Bismarck.

“We are now in the era of treatment. This is really exciting because there are FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s. We are so close to finding a cure for this disease, so that’s really exciting, and we really appreciate all of the people that come out and help support us so that we can find a cure,” said Emily Bultema, Senior Development Manager of Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota.

The Alzheimer’s Association says more than 400 people registered to walk this year. The funds raised from today’s walk help to support people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver dies in crash near Ray
9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
Brittney Mueller of Club Pilates
Club Pilates coming to Bismarck; owners say they’ll have something for everyone
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
That One Stand business
That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow

Latest News

dancers participating in the Powwow
Powwow dancing isn’t just a hobby for some, it’s a way of life
garage sale signs in a Mandan neighborhood
Rummage sale weekend; the time to sell and the time to buy
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that mauled a Montana hunter
Picture of a cottonwood tree
Changing leaves doesn’t always mean the changing of seasons