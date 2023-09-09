Sanford hosts ‘Rural Trauma Day’ to help treat farm injuries

The event is intended to bring the physicians directly to the farm for training on farm...
The event is intended to bring the physicians directly to the farm for training on farm injuries and rural family life.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Sanford Health took medical students and residents out of their typical spots to send them to a farm near Salem for a rural trauma day.

The event is intended to bring the physicians directly to the farm for training on farm injuries and rural family life. It covers several specific types of farm injuries and how they affect treatment plans at the hospital site.

The organizers believe this type of hands-on education is not offered anywhere else in the country.

“We get flights in and medical transports in from our rural communities on a daily basis,” USD Dean of Graduate Medicine Nedd Brown said. “Just like we think of vehicular accidents that happen in town, think about those things happening potentially at lower speeds out here in the rural setting and tire speeds, so there’s difference. And also the equipment that they encounter on the farm is much different, but we get those on a daily basis.”

This was the second year of the training and some of the education and simulations included how to treat lawn mower accidents, grain bin entrapment, ATV accidents, and much more.

