Rummage sale weekend; the time to sell and the time to buy

By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you were driving around the Bismarck/Mandan area on Saturday, you may have noticed crowded streets in neighborhoods. This was due to the annual rummage sale weekend.

The rummage sale always falls on the same weekend as the annual Powwow at United Tribes Technical College. This may be due to the fact that there are visitors in town for the special weekend. Members of the community say they are able to put their wares out on their lawns and hopefully get rid of some of the items.

“It’s a good time just to see people and get to know people and what they like. We usually do this every year, we love this time because we know it’s a good weekend, everyone’s out looking,” said Amanda Schlichenmayer, a Garage Sale Participant.

Your News Leader drove around multiple developments having rummage sales and perhaps the most congested area was on Wachter Avenue in Bismarck.

