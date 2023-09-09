Powwow dancing isn’t just a hobby for some, it’s a way of life

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The second day of the 53rd annual Powwow at United Tribes Technical College kicked off on Saturday.

United Tribes says this is a contest powwow, meaning that dancers and singers compete for prize money. There are a lot of different dance categories for all ages and all of them have different meanings. The dancers will compete throughout the day and show off their moves. Some dancers have been participating in the annual powwow since they were kids and say it is a lifetime of preparation to get to this point.

“It’s just a part of our culture and it’s a part of how we were raised. The dancing and the singing, everything about it is really important because there is so much more in-depth that it goes,” said Bobbi Lynn Frederick, a Powwow Dancer.

Frederick says that tribe languages are very important and the songs used during the dances carry the languages. She says a lot of time, energy and money goes into making their outfits for the Powwow. The designs date back to their ancestors. The last day to attend the Powwow is Sunday.

