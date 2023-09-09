Packing meals for Feed My Starving Children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For more than seven years, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Beulah has worked with the program Feed My Starving Children. However, this is the first year the church officially partnered with Beulah High School to coordinate meal packing sessions using a workforce made up of students.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church raises 35,000 dollars each year to purchase the supplies needed for the meal kits. Even if they have the supplies, they still need volunteers to put the meals together.

This year, Beulah High School partnered with the church, excusing groups of students from classes for about two hours in order to help pack meals. When they’re done, the church will ship off the packed boxes to Feed My Starving Children for distribution.

“They have their highest need ever, and basically because of Ukraine right now, and so the demand is there. We feel we are called to do these things, and so we’ll probably never meet these children, but we see the videos, we see that it’s helping and that it is making a difference,” said Donna Bieri, volunteer.

The church’s goal is to pack 116,000 meals by the end of the two day session. Students start the process by washing their hands at portable sinks before splitting off into groups. From there, they start a system of measuring and weighing the ingredients that’ll go into the meal bags.

“I’ve been to this church before, and it’s a program that’s been talked about a lot. I don’t know if they’ve done it before, but it’s something that’s really good for the community, I think,” said Cayden Isaak, highschooler.

Each bag contains enough vitamins, soy, rice and vegetables to provide six meals and there are about 36 bags per box. That’s about 216 meals total.

Anyone who’s interested in helping Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in raising funds for Feed My Starving Children can either send a check to the church or give them a call.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.